Yaya’s Garden Frozen Greek Cuisine

Namechecking the Greek term for “grandma,” Yaya’s Garden, a maker of frozen plant-based Mediterranean-style entrées, offers a range of SKUs, including lasagna-like Pastitsio; Gemista, a vegan Greek take on stuffed peppers and tomatoes; Moussaka, a rich casserole; and Melitzana, a vegan baked eggplant dish. All retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 11.2- or 12.3-ounce package, these items incorporate all-natural, non-GMO ingredients and powerful plant-based protein to create authentic Greek vegetarian fare. The made-in-Greece Royal Food brand also offers soup varieties at a suggested retail price of $4.99 and side dishes retailing for a suggested $5.99.