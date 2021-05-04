04/05/2021
Yasso Poppables
Frozen Greek yogurt bites latest addition to novelty lineup
Yasso, maker of the world’s first frozen Greek yogurt bar, has now come up with its first snackable offering: Yasso Poppables, creamy frozen Greek yogurt bites covered in a chocolatey coating and sprinkled with quinoa crunch. Available in four flavors -- coffee, sea salt caramel, vanilla bean and mint -- the better-for-you snack features live and active cultures, has no artificial ingredients, and contains just 60 calories per bite-sized round piece. A 6-pack of any variety retails for a suggested $6.49. The No. 5 novelty dessert brand, Yasso has also recently unveiled a refreshed Mint Chocolate Chip Bar, reformulating it to feature 25% more mint. Additionally, the company launched frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches last fall.