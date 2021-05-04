Yasso, maker of the world’s first frozen Greek yogurt bar, has now come up with its first snackable offering: Yasso Poppables, creamy frozen Greek yogurt bites covered in a chocolatey coating and sprinkled with quinoa crunch. Available in four flavors -- coffee, sea salt caramel, vanilla bean and mint -- the better-for-you snack features live and active cultures, has no artificial ingredients, and contains just 60 calories per bite-sized round piece. A 6-pack of any variety retails for a suggested $6.49. The No. 5 novelty dessert brand, Yasso has also recently unveiled a refreshed Mint Chocolate Chip Bar, reformulating it to feature 25% more mint. Additionally, the company launched frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches last fall.