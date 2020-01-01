Yasso Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars

Billing itself as the world’s first frozen greek yogurt bar and fastest-growing novelty brand, Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt has now launched Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars in four indulgent flavors: Mint Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch, Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Crunch and Vanilla Chocolate Crunch. The bars feature both a milk and dark chocolatey coating with crisped quinoa covering the Greek yogurt. Containing 140 to 160 calories per bar with 4 grams of protein per serving, live and active cultures, and no high-intensity sweeteners, the frozen treats come in 4-packs retailing for a suggested $5.49 each.