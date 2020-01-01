Press enter to search
Yasso Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars

Yasso Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars

Yasso Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars

Billing itself as the world’s first frozen greek yogurt bar and fastest-growing novelty brand,  Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt has now launched Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars in four indulgent flavors: Mint Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch, Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Crunch and Vanilla Chocolate Crunch. The bars feature both a milk and dark chocolatey coating with crisped quinoa covering the Greek yogurt. Containing 140 to 160 calories per bar with 4 grams of protein per serving, live and active cultures, and no high-intensity sweeteners, the frozen treats come in 4-packs retailing for a suggested $5.49 each.

 

