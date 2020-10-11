Wish Farms Refreshes Brand

Wish Farms, an international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, has debuted a new look and messaging for its labels. Further, the Plant City, Florida-based company is promoting its refreshed brand with an updated website and redesigned smartphone application.

Late last year, Wish Farms’ brand refresh efforts began with the rollout of its latest tagline, “Generations of Sweetness.” This past January, all new labels and boxes started sporting the trademarked emblem incorporating the words “Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.”

“After thoughtful research and discussion, we decided that we needed to better convey who we are,” explained Wish Farms Director of Marketing Amber Maloney. “The ‘Feel Good’ statement not only refers to berries’ health benefits, but how people can feel good about choosing our brand because of our commitment to social responsibility and active charitable efforts.”

The label features gingham designs with vibrant colors that complement each berry. “We wanted to do something that stands out; the berries natural colors really pop against the new label design,” observed Maloney.

On the underside of all berry labels is the message “You buy. We give. See how,” along with a web address where consumers can learn more about the company’s charitable efforts.

“Providing the best-tasting berries is at the heart of our mission, but in order to be a brand that people ask for by name, we need to be more and do more,” noted owner Gary Wishnatzki. “We didn’t need to redefine who we are, because Wish Farms has always been involved in our community. But now we are sharing that message effectively and upping the ante.”

The company’s Wish Farms Family Foundation contributes a notable percentage of profits to worthy causes, with a focus on food insecurity, youth education and community.

The revamped brand is entering the marketplace with an updated mobile app that brings the label to life. “By downloading our Wish Farms mobile app, consumers can now watch Misty the Garden Pixie come to life through the use of augmented-reality technology,” said Marketing Project Manager Nick Wishnatzki.

Available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app will also offer a consumer feedback portal and berry facts and recipes, along with a version of Tic-Tac-Toe called “Trick-Tac-Toe.” For each download, Wish Farms will donate a meal to Feeding America.

The company is also promoting the brand refresh through a redesigned website providing recipes in a Pinterest format, as well as detailed grower information. Further, Wish Farms has improved upon its innovative How’s My Picking traceability platform with the Happiness Survey.

“Product feedback is extremely important to us,” emphasized Maloney. “Now consumers can easily share feedback by simply scanning the QR code on our berry label. This new platform highlights our commitment to giving consumers a voice and displaying an easier way to connect with us.”

The site additionally includes new pages on the company’s history that underscore the generational aspect of the business.