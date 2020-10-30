California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Names New CEO

The California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) appointed Tim York its CEO during an Oct. 29 board of directors meeting. Joining LGMA on Dec. 1, York will succeed Scott Horsfall, who is retiring early next year.

“Tim has been an influential presence when it comes to advancing continuous improvement in food safety in the produce industry,” noted Dan Sutton, chair of the Sacramento-based LGMA. “He is a staunch advocate for protecting consumers and public health and we are fortunate to have Tim to guide LGMA into this new era.”

York was formerly the president of Salinas, California-based Markon Cooperative, a produce procurement operation with members throughout the United States and Canada. He has held several prominent produce industry positions, among them serving as chair of the Alliance for Food and Farming, the Produce Marketing Association Board and (twice) the Center for Produce Safety. He continues to serve on the board of the Center for Produce Safety, as well as being co-chair of the Produce Traceability Initiative.

York also represented the buyer community on the Romaine Task Force in 2019, serving on the steering committee and as chair of the traceability subcommittee. He has also garnered numerous awards, including the Produce Marketing Association’s Bryan Silbermann Collaboration Award and, in 2009, the LGMA’s Golden Checkmark award.

“Food safety is both a priority and a passion for me,” said York. “I look forward to focusing on food safety on a full-time basis, to serving the industry and consumers as well as working collaboratively with our industry partners to advance goals and objectives that protect public health.”

In revealing the new hire, the LGMA board thanked Horsfall “for his foundational leadership and excellent work over the past 13 years.”

“This job has been both rewarding and heartbreaking,” said Horsfall. “While we have accomplished a great deal, food safety and protecting public health must be a continuing process with a continuing commitment to do better every day. I respect this industry immensely and under the leadership of Tim, the farmers that make up the LGMA and our dedicated staff, I’m confident this industry will work diligently to advance continuous improvement.”

Created by California farmers after a 2007 e. Coli outbreak, the LGMA aims to assure safe leafy greens and confidence in the United States’ food safety programs. A sister program in Arizona is nearly identical.