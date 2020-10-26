SQFI Issues New Food Safety Audit Code Architecture

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of Arlington, Virginia-based FMI – The Food Industry Association, has released SQF Code Edition 9 for audits, effective May 24, 2021. The latest edition aligns with the latest Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmarking requirements to help food producers meet and exceed all industry, customer, and regulatory requirements.

“Companies using SQF Code Edition 9 to achieve the highest level of food safety management practices are proven leaders in the industry and trusted trading partners among retailers and their shoppers,” noted Gigi Vita, chief food safety assessment officer and SVP of SQF.

Added Vita: “We listened to our global community to ensure this edition better reflects the reality of their current business operations. Our goal was to simplify the SQF Code architecture to improve learning, understanding and implementation of the code requirements so that SQFI continues to be a trusted partner in achieving success.”

The new edition architecture includes:

Simplification of audit duration guidance, supporting Certifying Bodies and SQF sites

Enhanced efficiencies and accuracies to reduce time and cost

Recommendations for flexible technology to engender confidence in the food safety system

Remote activity guidance to address extraordinary circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic

“In an effort to continue to make the SQF food safety management process as straightforward and understandable as possible, we collaborated with more than 300 stakeholders and global professionals to further streamline the codes, considering more than 800 comments to Edition 9,” said LeAnn Chuboff, SQF’s VP of technical affairs.

To help sites understand Edition 9 and the audit enhancements, SQFI has a series of trainings available, including a free webinar series.