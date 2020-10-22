Press enter to search
GrubMarket Just Keeps Growing

By Gina Acosta - 10/22/2020
The Best Fresh Produce deal is GrubMarket's fifth acquisition in the Los Angeles area.

GrubMarket is adding another supplier to its roster.

The startup has acquired Best Fresh Produce Inc., which has an established customer base in California, the Midwest, the East Coast and other major metropolitan areas around the United States. Best Fresh Produce is also a major supplier of dates nationwide.

This is GrubMarket's fifth acquisition in the Los Angeles area. The company said that it plans to continue bolstering its strategic presence in the region. Best Fresh Produce will remain based in Los Angeles, and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket family and look forward the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will generate," said Zakaria Trad, CEO of Best Fresh Produce. "Delivering the finest-quality food to our customers in direct partnership with growers brings us pride in what we do. We are delighted to learn that GrubMarket shares the same value of supporting farmers on their platform, and promoting the integrity and sustainability of healthy fresh food developed from seeds to table."

Best Fresh Produce, founded in 2007 by Zakaria Trad and Abdul Basset Trad, partners directly with growers in the region to supply high-grade wholesome produce.

"Best Fresh Produce is a highly respected wholesome produce provider in the Los Angeles area," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "They work directly with an outstanding variety of farmers in the region, and [are] committed to supplying healthy, fresh produce with the highest standard of quality and sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger grower network in the food ecosystems of Los Angeles and nationwide."

GrubMarket has been expanding its grocery delivery service all year. In September it acquired Fresh Tex Produce, provider of a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, with established customer bases in Texas, New England, the Midwest and other major U.S. metropolitan areas. Other acquisitions for GrubMarket include Grand Food Inc., a protein provider across the San Francisco Bay Area; Growers Produce Inc. and Cali Fresh Produce Inc., two produce wholesale companies with established customer bases across both coasts; and many more

San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — was founded in 2014. 

