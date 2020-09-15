GrubMarket Makes 1st Texas Acquisition

GrubMarket continues to expand its grocery delivery service, this time through the acquisition of Fresh Tex Produce, provider of a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables with established customer bases in Texas, New England, the Midwest, and other major metropolitan areas around the U.S.

This is GrubMarket's first acquisition in Texas, and the company plans to continue bolstering its strategic presence in the region. Fresh Tex Produce will remain based in Alamo, Texas, and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. Delivering fresh food is more than just a job, it's our lifestyle. Conscientiously partnering with growers who manifest integrity in their harvest commits us to furnishing the finest grade of fruits and vegetables," said Kenny Alford, CEO of Fresh Tex Produce. "We were thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same value of partnering with farmers on their platform, and supporting the integrity and sustainability of healthy fresh food developed from seeds to table."

Alford founded Fresh Tex Produce in 1999 along with Jesus Falcon. It directly partners with growers in the region to supply high-grade wholesome produce from seeds to table. Additionally, it utilizes the ProduceFresh system to maintain the nutritional integrity and aesthetic qualities of the produce while reducing its carbon footprint.

"Fresh Tex Produce is a remarkably reputable and long-standing wholesome produce provider in the Texas region. They work directly with an incredible variety of farmers in the region, and really take pride with supplying healthy fresh produce with the highest standard of quality and sustainability," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "We are delighted to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together we will build a greater customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystems of Texas and nationwide,"

This year has been an extensive year of acquisitions for GrubMarket including Grand Food Inc., a protein provider across the San Francisco Bay Area; Growers Produce Inc. and Cali Fresh Produce Inc., two produce wholesale companies with established customer bases across both coasts; and many more.

San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — was founded in 2014.