GrubMarket Invests in Protein With Latest Acquisition

GrubMarket has been accelerating its grocery delivery expansion the past year mainly by bringing produce companies on board. Its latest acquisition, however, looks a little different. Grand Food Inc., a protein provider across the San Francisco Bay Area, is now part of the GrubMarket family.

Grand Food, based in Hayward, California, was founded in 1985 and has production facilities in California, the Midwest and in Europe. Its customers include grocery store chains, restaurants, online grocers and protein wholesalers who distribute protein nationwide and even globally.

"We are very excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. We are passionate about digital innovation and have been following technology trends in this space. And we know GrubMarket is at the forefront with its scalable and innovative technology," said Paul Chiu, founder and CEO of Grand Food Inc.

Grand Food already has what it calls a state-of-the-art processing facility that customizes cuts and sizes of meat based on customer specifications and a warehouse automated and powered by GrubMarket's software technologies.

"The Grand Food team brings more than 35 years of experience and expertise in protein supply chain. They were also a pioneer in digital transformation of this industry sector. They source and distribute hundreds of millions of pounds of protein directly from production facilities nationwide, and run a highly robust business with a tremendous upside," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "Together, we will grow the Grand Food business and take it to the next level of success. Their deep insights of protein supply chain will also benefit the evolution of our software technology."

GrubMarket has made a number of acquisitions so far this year: Growers Produce Inc. and Cali Fresh Produce Inc. last month; Hug San Foods in June; VIP Wholesale in May; Boston Organics in April; Organic Harvest Network in February; and Eating with the Seasons Inc. and EJ Food Distributor Inc. to start the year.

San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — was founded in 2014.