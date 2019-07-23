Winning the Battle for Mealtime: PG's Total Meal Solutions Summit

Progressive Grocer will host its Total Meal Solutions Summit, Sept. 9-10, 2019 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas.

The summit is the destination for grocery retailers to discover proven tactics for developing a robust prepared meal solution program that will win over shoppers.

Over one and a half days, attendees will experience an interactive, research-backed master class on how to up their game in feeding consumers what they want, when they want it and how they want it.

Attendees will walk away with plans to drive excitement, build basket size and inspire shopper loyalty with retail foodservice and meal solution concepts.