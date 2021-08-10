Winn-Dixie Raising Funds for Cancer Treatment in Louisiana

Southeastern grocer Winn-Dixie has launched a community donation program that lasts until Oct. 26 to raise funds for the Ochsner Cancer Institute, one of the largest comprehensive cancer centers in the Gulf South region. All money raised will help the institution in providing treatment and health care to individuals living with cancer and offer essential support and resources to families of cancer patients.

Winn-Dixie customers can currently round up their grocery total at checkout or make donations of their choice at the register in all of the banner's Louisiana stores to support local patients at the Ochsner Cancer Institute.

“Winn-Dixie has a 65-year history of serving our communities along the Gulf Coast – a region known for resilience in the face of adversity,” said Joey Medina, regional VP at Winn-Dixie, a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers. “We are honored to continue our support of the Ochsner Cancer Institute as they strive to offer quality service and insurmountable strength to people when they need it most. Winn-Dixie commends Ochsner for its devotion to patients and families, and we stand with the institution in its tremendous dedication to making our communities stronger.”

Since 2017, Winn-Dixie and its customers have donated more than $320,000 to Ochsner Health to support the well-being of patients and families along the Gulf Coast.

Ochsner’s cancer centers across Louisiana have been dedicated to cancer research and new cancer treatment development for more than 70 years. The institute aims to provide the highest level of care in the region to patients by offering advanced technology and treatment options so that patients don't have to leave the state for high-quality cancer care.

Shon Cowan Baker, Ph.D., VP for philanthropy at Louisiana’s Ochsner Health, said: “The Ochsner Cancer Institute believes in offering high-quality care close to home. Thanks to the ongoing support from Winn-Dixie and the communities we serve, Ochsner Cancer Institute is able to deliver the lifesaving care needed to build a healthier community – for today and generations to come.”

Additionally, Winn-Dixie is partnering with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign during the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now through Oct. 26, customers in Alabama, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle, and Columbus, Ga., can also round up their grocery total at checkout to help combat the second most deadly cancer faced by American women.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.