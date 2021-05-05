Southeastern Grocers Unveils Winn-Dixie Store in Florida as Part of Continued Expansion

A new Winn-Dixie grocery store opened this week in Viera, Florida, expanding the footprint of parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG) in the Sunshine State. This is the ninth new Winn-Dixie store in the past year and a half, as SEG works towards its goal of expanding its locations and enhancing customer experiences. A Winn-Dixie liquor store opened in an adjacent space last year.

Among other features, the new store offers a wide selection of fruits and vegetables, including more than 100 organic items. In addition to locally-grown produce, the Viera location carries locally-caught seafood in the seafood department, such as Florida Keys lobster, fresh-water shrimp, and seasonal grouper, mahi mahi and triggerfish. A full-service meat department, specialty cheese case, artisan bakery, grab-and-go meal options and chef-prepared plant-based proteins, sushi and pizzas are other attractions designed around fresh foods and a personalized shopper experience, according to company information.

“This expansion marks our continued commitment to increase our presence in our home state, and to strengthen all the communities in which we serve. We look forward to providing our Viera community fresh, quality products tailored to their unique needs and preferences, while delivering remarkable service that they can always count on,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO.

Convenience and variety aren’t just about product assortment. To make it easier for shoppers who take different modes of transportation to get to the store, the Viera location includes a Tesla Supercharger area in the parking lot and front row golf cart parking spaces. Shoppers can also order groceries for home delivery and get savings and rewards via the Winn-Dixie mobile app.

Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.