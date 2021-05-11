Winn-Dixie Fights Hunger With Flowers

Winn-Dixie has launched the Bloomin’ 4 Good program to help fight hunger across the Florida communities that it serves. The community giving initiative provides a way for customers to easily give back to area residents in need by purchasing a Bloomin’ 4 Good floral bouquet at any Florida Winn-Dixie store.

“We are deeply rooted in our local communities and are dedicated to the causes our customers care about most,” said Dewayne Rabon, SVP and chief merchant for Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie. “We know our customers and associates are especially passionate about supporting families who continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, and we wanted to provide a beautiful way to share kindness and provide hunger relief. Our customers can pick up a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet while shopping in our stores to help our local food banks blossom and fill the pantries of those who struggle with hunger.”

When customers buy a $12.99 Bloomin' 4 Good bouquet, the grocer will make a $1 donation to a local hunger-relief organization chosen by each store to benefit from the program each month. The seasonal bouquets feature a red circle sticker and can be found in the floral section of each store. Every $1 donated through the purchase of a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet equals 10 or more meals for individuals and families.

The program supports Southeastern Grocers’ continuing efforts to address food insecurity in underserved communities. Last year alone, the company helped fund a range of hunger-relief organizations across its regional footprint, with donations of more than 18 million meals and almost $1.3 million in product to area food banks.

Ahold Delhaize USA banners Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and Hannaford have also introduced Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquets.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on PG’s list.