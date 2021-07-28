Wicked Kitchen’s Plant-Based Movement Supercharges into U.S.

Weeks after securing $14 million in series A funding, U.K. plant-based food brand Wicked Kitchen has launched an extensive lineup of more than 20 plant-based offerings across all Kroger banners and Sprouts Farmers Market stores in the United States.

Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions and increased availability of plant-based foods. Founded in 2017 by brothers and world-renowned chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, the company offers innovative products that launched in the United Kingdom in partnership with Tesco. The chefs have since created a growing library of more than 2,000 recipes and online videos that have received more than 30 million views.

“We’re thrilled to launch Wicked Kitchen in the U.S. with Kroger, the nation’s strongest leader in grocery retail,” said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Foods Inc. “As was demonstrated by Tesco in the U.K., the breadth of offerings Wicked Kitchen brings to market allows consumers to finally have a plant-based destination with a wide and growing variety of choices that has been lacking in the grocery market. What Wicked brings into the U.S. will be unlike anything else that has come before it in the plant-based space. This launch is one of the largest single-brand launches in the U.S. grocery industry in decades.”

The rollout into 2,500 stores nationwide will support Wicked Kitchen’s goal to provide convenient and tasty plant-based foods for meat eaters and vegans alike, while reducing the harmful impact on animals and the planet. According to the company, its expansion to North America aligns with the changes already taking place among U.S. consumers, with more than 10 million Americans now following a plant-based diet, and many more seeking simple ways to add more plants to their meals.

“Our mission is clear: We help people cook and eat more plants,” said Derek Sarno, chef and co-founder of Wicked Kitchen. “Together with Wicked consumers, we help save many millions of animals, we help our planet, we support farmers and importantly, improve human health. We’ve created the tools, recipes and products to make it simple, flavorful and fun for people to cook and eat more plant-based foods in the U.K., and we are excited to now bring these to the U.S.”

The U.S. product line ranges from lunch and breakfast options to frozen ready meals and a range of meal solutions with sauces, mayos, pestos and meal kits.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100.