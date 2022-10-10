Wholly Veggie ‘The Good Lunch’

Wholly Veggie has given lunch a makeover with the launch of plant-based entrées. Known as “The Good Lunch,” the line was developed to help busy professionals and families get up to 13 grams of protein and nutrient-rich veggies at midday. The first entrées launching under the banner are three plant-based takes on North American staples: Cheezy Cauliflower & Broccoli, Thai Curry, and Southwest Chili. Each veggie-forward entrée is gluten- and dairy-free and non-GMO. The line also comes in a convenient tray format that can be microwaved from frozen in under five minutes or oven baked in less than 30 minutes. While the suggested retail price is $7.99 per 10-ounce entrée, consumers can now find “The Good Lunch” in the frozen aisles of Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the United States for $7.49. Wholly Veggie co-founders David Gaucher and John Bonnell developed “The Good Lunch” after consumer research and conversations with co-workers revealed that lunch “hour” had become an afterthought, with many people relying on fast food and thrown-together leftovers, or skipping the meal altogether.