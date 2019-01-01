Press enter to search
Wholly Guacamole Bowls

Wholly Guacamole Bowls

Wholly Guacamole Bowls

Enjoying guac just got even easier with the latest launch of Wholly Guacamole bowls. With no need for mashing or prep, and zero risk of under- or overripe avocados, the convenient, ready-to-serve bowls contain presentation-ready guacamole and come in 7.5- and 15-ounce sizes. Made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and simple, real ingredients with no preservatives, the line is available in Classic, Chunky/Homestyle, Spicy and Hatch Chile varieties for a suggested retail price range of $2.99-$4.99.

