Enjoying guac just got even easier with the latest launch of Wholly Guacamole bowls. With no need for mashing or prep, and zero risk of under- or overripe avocados, the convenient, ready-to-serve bowls contain presentation-ready guacamole and come in 7.5- and 15-ounce sizes. Made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and simple, real ingredients with no preservatives, the line is available in Classic, Chunky/Homestyle, Spicy and Hatch Chile varieties for a suggested retail price range of $2.99-$4.99.