Whole Foods Market’s Top 5 Beauty Trends for 2022

Experts on Whole Foods Market’s Trend Council have unveiled their annual list of the top five beauty trends for the year. Trends that made the list for 2022 are ceramides, prickly pear, translucent zinc sunscreen, overnight hairstyling and jelly-textured skin care.

“Consumers continue to invest in beauty as we’ve adjusted to a new normal, and we’re seeing a focus on conscious and at-home beauty treatments,” said Jen Coccaro, VP of whole body merchandising at Whole Foods. “Our customers are keeping a close eye on ingredients as they experiment with new items and come to us for our standards that go beyond typical ‘clean beauty’ claims and ban more than 180 ingredients.”

Here’s some more information on Whole Foods’ top five beauty and self-care trend predictions for 2022:

1. Ceramides

Ceramides are naturally occurring fatty acids — a.k.a lipids — in skin that hold outer-layer cells firmly together. According to Whole Foods, ceramides are kind of like the point guards of this layer, distributing key fluids and nutrients that help support skin moisturization and elasticity. They’re popping up in products from brands like Acure, which uses a vegetable-derived lipid concentrate.

2. Prickly Pear

After years of making its appearance in food and drink, cacti — specifically the fruit of the prickly pear — are storming onto the beauty scene. Prickly pear fruit contains amino acids as well as vitamins E and K, which help enhance the appearance of glowing skin. Oils, serums and masks will make the most of its fruit-scented, skin-moisturizing properties.

3. Translucent Zinc Sunscreen

Skin care brands are introducing sunscreens that ditch thick, white pastes in favor of translucent non-nano zinc that leaves far less visible residue. Plus, Whole Foods’ Quality Standards prohibit chemical ingredients commonly found in sunscreen like oxybenzone and octinoxate.

4. Overnight Hair Styling

Hair care brands are helping reclaim time with new products that work ultra-efficiently to help consumers achieve their hair goals. Specifically, there’s a new crop of treatments and styling accessories designed to be used overnight. These products are applied before bed to maintain style and texture while consumers sleep. Sleep caps, scrunchies, leave-in conditioners and masques that bring natural textures to life will be on beauty enthusiasts’ must-have lists this year.

5. Jelly-Textured Skincare

According to Whole Foods, the trendiest texture of 2022 lies somewhere between a gel and a cream. The retailer has determined that skin-loving jellies are in, with top brands enhancing ingredients and revamping formulas. These water-based products moisturize without the mess that comes with extra oil. Ingredients like acids, active botanicals or vitamins will be part of these products’ jiggly textures.

The release of these beauty trends comes just in time for Whole Foods’ Beauty Week, which takes place March 16-22. During that time, consumers will be able to shop these trends at 25% off. Discounted products include facial and skin care, hair care, cosmetics, nail polish, perfume and beauty accessories. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

In addition, Whole Foods’ Beauty Bags will be available in limited quantities at stores only, starting March 18. This year, shoppers can choose from two curated assortments: the Bright Ideas bag, which features skin products packed with ingredients like vitamin C that support glowing skin, and the Glow & Go bag, which features moisturizing products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Valued at more than $120 and retailing for $25 each, the Beauty Bags are filled with mixes of mini and full-sized products from brands like Karuna, Acure, Mad Hippie, evanhealy, HiBAR and Facetory. Each assortment comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag handprinted by artisans in the West African country of Togo.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.