Whole Foods Market Debuts Just Walk Out Shopping

Amazon has finally brought Just Walk Out technology to its Whole Foods Market banner.

The company has opened its first Whole Foods Market store — at 2323 Wisconsin Ave. N.W. in Washington, D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood — with cashierless technology.

The 21,500-square-foot store opened on Feb. 23 and offers a wide variety of local products, all hand-selected by Whole Foods Market Mid Atlantic’s Local Forager Kathleen Leverenz.

As previously announced, the Glover Park store is the first of two Whole Foods Market stores expected to open this year that feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. With Just Walk Out shopping, the store provides customers the choice to skip the register for a faster, more convenient shopping experience.

Additional highlights of the Glover Park store include:

It seems longer ago, but it’s only been four years since Amazon debuted Just Walk Out technology at an 1,800-square-foot Amazon Go store in Seattle that allowed shoppers to exit a store without stopping at a checkout. Shoppers using Just Walk Out also have the option to use Amazon One, a contactless way for people to enter, identify and pay using their palm. After customers leave the store, those who use the Just Walk Out experience receive a digital receipt.

Last September, the company revealed that it would be rolling out Just Walk Out to full-size supermarkets: select Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores. Amazon scaling contactless payment options and its Just Walk Out innovation in 2022 couldn’t be more ideally timed. The pandemic has prompted consumers to favor the perceived safety and convenience of innovations such as Just Walk Out tech. According to Amazon, it’s hearing from shoppers across its grocery ecosystem that they want to skip the hassle, stress and pandemic-unfriendly crowding associated with checkout lanes.

“We’ve heard from customers how much they appreciate the checkout-free shopping experience that Just Walk Out technology offers at both Amazon’s stores and other retailers’ stores,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, physical retail and technology at Amazon.

For Amazon, the artificial intelligence-driven technology could dramatically reduce labor spend and improve inventory management and overall in-store operations. In addition, it makes sense for the company to want to showcase the capabilities of Just Walk Out technology in as many stores as possible as other retailers mull whether to buy the tech. According to Bloomberg, Amazon Go collaborated with Starbucks to open a new store concept involving Just Walk Out technology, and Amazon works with third-party customers such as British grocery chain Sainsbury’s and airport c-store operator Hudson Group to enable select stores with Just Walk Out technology.

Amazon One is now available at more than 70 Amazon physical retail stores and Whole Foods Market stores, along with third-party locations.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in the United States, while its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.