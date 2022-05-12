Whole Foods Market's Next NYC Store to Welcome Shoppers on June 1

Whole Foods Market is taking more of Manhattan with a new store at 63 Madison Avenue. The location in the NoMad (short for North of Madison Square Park) neighborhood is slated to open on June 1.

The 54,000-square-foot Whole Foods is said to balance an urban look and feel with a slew of locally-sourced offerings, including organic produce grown at more than 20 farms in the region and more than 1,000 items procured from NYC-area makers. Similar to other stores run by the Amazon-owned banner, this one will feature an expansive specialty cheese department managed by professional cheesemongers, a full-service seafood department with an array of local options, a meat counter staffed by trained butchers who can serve up made-to-order cuts and an in-store bakery stocked with goods made in house and supplied by local artisan vendors. The wellness and beauty department is also teeming with locally-made products, from candles to artisan soaps.

The prepared food area was designed to look like a food hall, and includes Whole Foods’ signature hot and cold food bars, a full-service pizza station and sushi spot. In addition to grab-and-go dishes, shoppers can dine onsite at the quick-service Mediterranean-inspired Za’atar and stop in for a drink and a bar bite at Nomad 63. A full-service coffee bar is operated by New York coffee company Café Grumpy.

As it prepares to celebrate the grand opening of its latest NYC store, Whole Foods is giving back to the community with monetary and food donations, connecting with local nonprofits including Rethink Food, the Madison Square Park Conservancy and the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Development District’s public art and fitness program.

This is the latest Whole Foods to open in a metropolitan market, following the April unveiling of a store in Chicago’s North Side and the March debut of a flagship location in San Francisco.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon, is No. 26 on PG’s list.