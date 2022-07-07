Whole Foods Market Readies Latest New Jersey Store

Just in time for the summer harvest from local farms, Whole Foods Market is opening a new store in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. In addition to a bounty of produce from more than 10 nearby growers, this store will include Whole Foods’ signature full-service meat and seafood counters and a plethora of grocery items.

Throughout the store, shoppers can choose from a wide range of locally-sourced products, including scallops from Lund’s Fisheries, Feltman’s Coney Island hot dogs, fresh pasta from Severino Pasta and chocolate bars from North South Confections, among others. Whole Foods’ forager for the northeast region, Chris Manca, handpicked more than 1,000 local goods.

Per Whole Foods’ model, the Woodcliff Lake location has an expansive prepared food area featuring hot and cold food bars, a pizza station, sushi, sandwiches, made-to-order and by-the-slice pizzas and a Chef’s Case with seasonal entrees and sides. The bakery will also carry Whole Foods’ own baked goods as well as gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free offerings.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy discounts on select products every week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. In the coming weeks, all customers can take advantage of grocery pickup and delivery.

To mark the grand opening, Whole Foods will provide giveaways, free samples, refreshments and live entertainment in the store. The first 200 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market tote bag and a $10 gift card. The retailer is also kicking off its community presence by donating $10,000 to the Woodcliff Lake Educational Foundation’s Run for Education event and supporting other local causes and food pantries.

The 47,790-square-foot store at 500 Chestnut Ridge is the 23rd Whole Foods in the Garden State and brings the number of stores in the U.S. to 510. Earlier this summer, Whole Foods added a location in the NoMad neighborhood of New York City.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.