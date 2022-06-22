Whole Foods Market Names Top 5 Summer Condiment Trends

No summer gathering is complete without sauces and spreads to dress up picnic and grilled food staples. That’s why Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council has revealed its first summer condiment trends predictions. The Trends Council – a collective of Whole Foods buyers and experts with extensive industry knowledge – predicts that global barbecue, chili peppers, elevated ketchup and mustard, next-level fermentation, and new takes on ranch will be influencing barbecues and picnics across America this summer.

Whole Foods’ summer condiment trends predictions come at a time when customers are turning to condiments to elevate their meals more than ever before. According to Mintel, sales for the condiment, marinade and dressing category are expected to hit $2.9 billion by 2024, showing growth of more than 5% since 2020.

“Customers are not afraid to experiment with condiments to level up familiar comfort foods or recreate a favorite restaurant dish. They are also trading out condiment-aisle classics for more elevated versions, and we expect this to continue as we head into summer,” said Rachel Bukowski, senior team leader of R&D for exclusive brands at Whole Foods Market. “Going forward, we expect to see the continued innovation in condiments for special diets like vegan, keto-friendly, low-sugar and low-sodium options, as well as globally inspired condiments with distinct cultural stories.”

Whole Foods’ Top 5 Summer Condiment Trends

BBQ Goes Global . Consumers will be transporting their taste buds with a new lineup of internationally inspired barbecue sauces, spices and marinades. These products harness inspiration from worldwide cuisines and level up any cut of meat. Hot Chili Summer. Zesty chili varieties are bursting onto the condiment scene. From ancho to árbol and puya to cayenne, these chilis are spicing up sauces, pastes, oils and even honey. Consumers can crank up the heat and add some zest to grilled meats, salads, fruits and even ice creams. Ketchup and Mustard, Mastered. The most iconic red-and-yellow duo in the condiment game has come a long way from squeeze packets. New ketchups and mustards push boundaries with fruit-and-veggie add-ins and cuisine-specific flavor profiles like curry and saffron. They’re the easiest way to elevate backyard burgers and hot dogs. Fermented and Flourishing. These days, fermented foods are an unstoppable force charging through aisle after aisle. Condiments are no exception. Whole Foods is seeing tangy fermented ingredients adding flair to vinaigrettes, hot sauces, honeys and mayos. Consumers can add flavor boosts to their summertime meals with miso, kimchi and fermented garlic products. Revved-Up Ranch. Consumers’ favorite dressing and dipping sauce has evolved, taking on bold new flavors and expanding with more plant-based options. These refreshing ranches complement every meal and snack, with vegan and special-diet picks included — even ones made with oatmilk.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.