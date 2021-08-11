White Castle® Chicken & Cheese Sliders

White Castle is introducing NEW Chicken & Cheese Sliders. Crispy. Tender. Melty and made with white meat chicken and topped with a melt in your mouth slice of American Cheese. Now, with 22 grams of protein per serving, savory goodness awaits.

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers’ cravings and sells its famous fare in grocers’ freezers nationwide. With an already craveable lineup of Original, Classic Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Breakfast and Chicken Breast Sliders; now there are even more easy to heat, fun to eat Slider varieties to satisfy consumers who can’t get enough of the Crave.

Long Live Sliders™!