Which Grocery Company Is Most Trusted in U.S.?

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners, has been named the top supermarket in Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022.” The organization also ranked third among more than 30 businesses in the retail category.

Newsweek’s top 400 businesses were identified in an independent survey of about 50,000 U.S. residents and were rated based on customer, investor and employee trust.

“We are honored to be included in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies,” said Southeastern Grocers Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee. “As a people-first organization, we know trust is an integral part of our culture that enables us to foster an inclusive environment where everyone is empowered to be their full, authentic selves. We take pride in caring for our associates, customers and communities, and we are committed to being a neighbor and grocer they can always count on.”

Other food retailers making the Top 10 among retail businesses include United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), Kroger and Costco Wholesale, with Grocery Outlet ranking No. 11 and Albertsons Cos. coming in at No. 12. Target, Weis Markets, Ingles Markets, SpartanNash, BJ's Wholesale Club, Walmart and Dollar Tree also made Newsweek's list.

This is the latest in a string of kudos for Southeastern Grocers. The company was recognized as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022 by The Silicon Review and has also been named a Great Place to Work for two years running.

It’s also been recognized as a top employer for Latino leaders by the National Diversity Council and is a member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the recognition it has received, Southeastern Grocers is among a growing list of grocers providing aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine. The company, along with its SEG Gives Foundation, made a $250,000 donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and is also giving all proceeds from sales of its store brand Ukrainian vodka to the relief effort.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.