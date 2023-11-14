What’s Trending at the PLMA Show

With a theme of “The Store Brands Phenomenon”, the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) kicked off its annual private label trade show this week, running Nov. 12-14 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., near Chicago. It’s no small descriptor, but the sector has lived up to the title hype: PLMA cited recent research by Circana showing that store brand dollar sales rose 5.9% during the first nine months of this year, outpacing the 4.3% growth of national brands, and are on track to hit $233 billion in 2023.

The busy show floor was a testament to the dynamic in the private label industry, as consumers are on a simultaneous quest for quality, innovation and value. During a breakfast keynote address on Nov. 13, IGA, Inc. president and CEO John Ross reinforced what many manufacturers, retailers and consumers have realized over the past few years. "I think the phrase ‘national brand equivalent’ needs to disappear because what I see is (manufacturers) beginning to lead and to innovate, creating new opportunities for us to think about how we serve the customer and how that is great for our customers, great for our retailers and great for this industry," he declared.

[Read more: "Which Grocers Have Most Innovative Store Brands?”]

Ross emphasized the importance of improving access to fresh, healthy foods through store brand offerings at both chain and independent grocery stores, which represent a third of grocery destinations. “It's making sure that those marginal middle class Americans, the people that are underserved this country, continue to survive and thrive and feed their family in ways that makes it all work. And in the long-term application, great food provided at a fair cost,” he said.

On that note, many exhibitors at this year’s PLMA event shared the ways in which they are improving food security and, in a broader sense, making the world a better place. Some vendors shared details about their hunger relief efforts, while others spotlighted their commitment to improving health and wellness through donations to cancer research. Information about sustainable sourcing, fair trade and eco-friendly manufacturing practices was also prominent.

Other trends spotted on the exhibit floor illustrated different facets of the store brand phenomenon. While plant-based products were front and center over the last few years at this and other trade shows, those items were seemingly less dominant this time around.

Below are some key takeaways from the 2023 PLMA show.

Big Flavor, New Formats

Consumers’ penchant for cooking at home – projected to continue in 2024 – is evident in a spate of products available to store brands. For instance, butter isn’t just butter – it’s compound butters in black truffle and red wine and shallot flavors or and tubes to make butter buttons to accompany fresh proteins in a value-added package.

“The butters you see here are very much associated with meat. The (flavored) butter does all of the work for you,” said Amy Farges, director of marketing at M.A.D. Foods and the AuxDélices des Bois brand.

Another example was a line of microwavable 7” pizzas from Lucia's Pizza, available in varieties like chicken tikka masala, red hot chicken and gyro and a soon-to-debut breakfast pizza portfolio. VP of product development noted that even the crust is authentic, with masa crust used for Hispanic-inspired pizzas “We're customizing the flavors for the demographics,” he told Progressive Grocer. “The biggest South Korean population is in Los Angeles County, so we’re doing South Korean barbecue pizza for retailers there. Also, the three biggest halal areas in the country are Philadelphia, Detroit and Texas, and we’re coming up with some for those markets.”

As evident in the PLMA show’s Idea Supermarket, seasonal offerings from store brands are also catching on, including boldly flavored foods for the fall and holidays.