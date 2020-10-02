What Warrants Food Lion's Store Manager of the Year Title?

Food Lion has named Ahmed Awadalla the company's Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year, selected from more than 1,000 store managers across the company. Awadalla joined Food Lion in 2007 as a part-time office assistant and has quickly climbed through the organization to become store manager of the grocer's Charlotte Hall, Md., store. He's originally from Egypt, and his native language is Arabic.

“When I joined Food Lion in 2007, I made a commitment to myself that I’m going to work hard every day, and my dream was to become a store manager, so it’s very special to be here today and receive this award,” said Awadalla. “Our team is there to serve our customers every day, making sure that they have the items they need, have a clean store and fast checkout, and have a great experience every time they visit our store.”

In recognition of Awadalla's receiving this honor, Food Lion is donating 15,000 meals to the Maryland Food Bank through the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.

"Our store managers are deeply committed to their associates, customers, and the towns and cities they serve, and Ahmed is a perfect example of that,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. "Ahmed and the four divisional store managers of the year lead their associates with care and compassion, and work every day to ensure our customers have the products and services they need to nourish their families and set them up for success in life. Today is about honoring and thanking them and showing our appreciation for all of our more than 1,000 store managers that lead our associates and nourish our communities every day.”

The four divisional store managers of the year are:

Mid-Atlantic Division : Reggie Beamon, Washington, N.C.

: Reggie Beamon, Washington, N.C. Central Division : Julius Gaines, Charlotte, N.C.

: Julius Gaines, Charlotte, N.C. Southern Division : Parrish Harvey, Surfside Beach, S.C.

: Parrish Harvey, Surfside Beach, S.C. Norfolk/Richmond Division: Leah King, Gloucester, Va.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.