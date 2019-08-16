Food Lion’s ‘To-Go’ Grocery Pickup Service Continues to Expand

Food Lion is continuing to expand its To-Go click-and-collect program, with 25 more of the banner’s stores set to introduce the service, which allows shoppers to order and pick up their groceries in as little as an hour, on Aug. 19.

That day, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at each location at 8:45 a.m., and to sweeten the deal, Food Lion is offering customers their first pickup for free. The locations where the service will be available are Edenton, Elizabeth City and Myrtle Beach, N.C.; and Ashland, Chesapeake (two stores), Gloucester, Hampton, Hayes, Louisa, Lovingston, Madison Heights, Mechanicsville (two stores), Norfolk, Orange, Prince George, Quinton, Rustburg, Ruther Glen, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Wilderness, Williamsburg, and Yorktown, Va.

“We are so excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and enable customers to spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Deborah Sabo, the grocer’s SVP of marketing. “With the Food Lion To-Go service, our associates become personal shoppers and are able to hand pick the freshest produce and best cuts of meat, just as they would for their own family. We look forward to continuing to nourish our neighbors with this new convenient service.”

Using the service, customers fill a virtual cart with grocery items and then schedule a convenient pickup time at the closest participating store based on their ZIP code. Food Lion To-Go is available seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Food Lion last expanded the service in June, and it’s currently available at 40 North Carolina and Virginia stores.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.