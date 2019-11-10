Food Lion To-Go Pickup Service Expanding to 50 More Stores

The Food Lion To-Go grocery pickup service is rolling out to 50 more stores, which are located in Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place each new location at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, with the first pickup offered at no charge.

“We are so excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and enable customers to spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Deborah Sabo, SVP of marketing at Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion. “With the Food Lion To-Go service, our associates become personal shoppers and are able to handpick the freshest produce and best cuts of meat, just as they would for their own family. We look forward to continuing to nourish our neighbors with this new convenient service.”

The chain will continue to expand the service, which enables customers to order and pick up their groceries in as little as an hour, across its market area. Food Lion To-Go is available seven days a week, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

A full list of all of the stores now offering the service is available online. The grocer first piloted Food Lion To-Go at its Mooresville, N.C., store in October 2017 and has expanded it on several occasions.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.