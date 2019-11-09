Food Lion Employees Now Receive Paid Parental Leave

Press enter to search
09/11/2019
Associates of any gender are eligible for paid parental leave

Food Lion is offering all full-time associates with at least one year of continuous service paid parental leave, beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Six weeks can be taken any time during the first 12 months after birth, adoption or other legal, custodial placements.

“Welcoming a new member into a family is an important and special time, and it’s important to us at Food Lion to offer this benefit to support well-being and balance in our associates’ personal and professional lives,” said Linda Johnson, senior vice president, Human Resources at Food Lion. “Food Lion is committed to being a diverse and inclusive organization that celebrates and nurtures our associates and their families in the towns and cities we serve. This is a benefit we are proud to offer and we look forward to it becoming available at the start of the new year.”

Other Food Lion benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, life insurance and disability, paid time off, educational assistance and other benefit programs.

Last month, Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford Supermarkets announced paid parental leave as well. 

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

