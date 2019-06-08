Food Lion Adopts Healthy Savings Program at VA Stores

As of Aug. 7, Food Lion customers in Virginia can use a Healthy Savings card to save instantly at checkout on fresh produce, whole grains, lean meats, yogurts and other nutritious items. The Ahold Delhaize USA banner expects to roll out the program to all of its other stores in the nine other states where it has a presence within the next two weeks.

“Food Lion offers an expanded assortment of healthy products at affordable prices, and we are excited to offer additional savings on our already low prices to customers,” noted Marty Miller, Food Lion’s customer loyalty manager.

Healthy Savings helps health insurers, employers, government entities and nonprofits make healthier foods more accessible. Customers who already have a Healthy Savings card can show it at checkout to immediately receive the additional savings. Shoppers can also use the card via the Healthy Savings mobile app. Using the app also lets the customer scan the barcode of an item to see whether it qualifies.

“Healthy Savings members shop at stores where they can save on the healthier foods they seek,” explained Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of Minneapolis-based Solutran, the company that administers Healthy Savings, “and the addition of Food Lion will give Healthy Savings members many more convenient locations to shop.”

Food Lion’s sister banners Stop & Shop, Giant Food and Giant/Martin’s have belonged to the Healthy Savings network since 2017. Other grocers to introduce the program include Acme, Butera Market, Piggly Wiggly’s Midwest locations and Woodman’s. A similar program, Atlanta-based InComm’s Healthy Foods Incentive Program, recently launched

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, employing more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.