Ahold USA Banners Joining Healthy Savings Network

Ahold USA banners Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, and Giant/Martin’s will offer Healthy Savings, a Minneapolis-based healthy lifestyle program focused on improving diets, starting next month. With the addition of these banners, the Healthy Savings program will be available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Healthy Savings program sponsors such as health plans, government agencies, employers and nonprofit organizations provide their members with access to savings of more $50 weekly on fresh produce, along with better-for-you items like milk, eggs, lean meats, whole grain breads, cereals, juices, and beans. The programs promote more than 200 consumer brands with qualifying foods. Consumers can shop for promoted items at participating grocery stores, scan a barcode at checkout and save at once, with no coupons necessary.

“We know many healthy eating choices begin at the supermarket, and Ahold USA brands are known for offering a wide variety of healthy choices and resources like in-store nutritionists and pharmacists to customers,” said Marissa Nelson, SVP of responsible retailing and healthy living for Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA. “Partnering with the Healthy Savings program provides meaningful incentives that give loyal shoppers another reason to look to our retail brand stores for better-for-you options at a real value.”

“Working with partners like Ahold USA and its brands, we’re giving more Americans the ability to make the healthy choice, the easy choice,” noted Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of financial services technology provider Solutran Inc., the parent company of Healthy Savings.

Wisconsin-based Woodman’s Food Markets joined the program earlier this year.

An Ahold Delhaize company, Ahold USA supports four brands – Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, and Giant Carlisle – that operate about 780 supermarkets employing 115,000 associates in 14 states and the District of Columbia along with Peapod, an ecommerce grocery shopping/delivery service.