What Retailers Should Take Away From the Fate of Earth Fare

Last week, natural and organic grocery chain Earth Fare announced that it will close all of its stores and begin liquidating its inventory, fixtures and properties. Without two other similar announcements made within so many days of Earth Fare’s, it would be easy to dismiss this news as just another story about just another grocery chain shutting down in a highly competitive retail environment.

However, a closer look at what’s occurred reveals a timely conundrum: How does a grocery chain boasting more than 4,000 non-GMO items store-wide, along with more than 1,000 gluten-free products on shelf, fail in a marketplace where the demand for healthier foods is only increasing? The answer: easy.

It’s a cautionary tale with important lessons for those who want to succeed in today’s marketplace and avoid the same fate of a grocer that, as late as April 2019, had plans to double its store footprint by 2024.

Avoid the “middle ground;” It’s unsustainable

Retailers have to make a choice — compete on price or experience. To compete on price, there has to be a concerted focus on keeping costs low, and the economics have to be in place that enable being the value player in the market.

As a smaller chain operating small-footprint stores, the economies of scale that Earth Fare needed — in procurement, marketing, distribution, sales per employee hour, etc. — to allow for more competitive pricing were largely unattainable. So, as this area of the grocery business became increasingly commoditized (and populated with lower-price competitors) its ability to compete on price was, for all intents and purposes, eliminated.