Earth Fare Aims to Double Footprint in 5 Years

On the occasion of the opening of Earth Fare's 50th store, in the Steele Creek neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C., the company's CEO, Frank Scorpiniti, told a local newspaper that the natural food grocer plans to open another 50 locations across the country in the next five years.

This growth includes another “five or so” supermarkets in the Charlotte area, despite stiff competition in the region from the likes of Sprouts Farmers Market (No. 22 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States); Whole Foods Market (No . 9 on the list, under its parent company, Amazon); Harris Teeter (No. 2, under its parent company, The Kroger Co.); and Publix Super Markets (No. 5), the last two of which are continuing to grow their natural/organic offerings.