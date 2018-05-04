Earth Fare Touts Handpicked Line

Earth Fare has launched the Handpicked, Discovered by Earth Fare brand, which is featured in the second edition of its in-store magazine, The Clean Plate. The specially curated line of globally inspired products with sophisticated flavor profiles adheres to the natural food grocer’s stringent Food Philosophy.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to sacrifice more adventurous food choices in order to make the best choices for their health,” said Earth Fare President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “Our Handpicked product line is free of artificial ingredients and harmful additives, and — like all of our private label food products — is sourced using non-genetically modified ingredients. The result is unique, flavorful and authentically sourced products that you can feel good about feeding to your family.”

To create the new line, Earth Fare traveled the globe, sourcing frozen vegetarian entrees from Thailand; hand-topped, wood-fired pizzas from Modena, Italy; and award-winning brie exclusively from a famous creamery in Vermont.

Among the other topics covered in the second edition of The Clean Plate are an overview of the Mediterranean Diet; healthy grilling tips and product features; and a look at Earth Fare Organics, a line of certified organic grocery products and pantry staples.

“TheClean Plate not only showcases the breadth of selection available at Earth Fare, but also illustrates how best to incorporate those products into our everyday lives,” noted Scorpiniti.

Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare has more than 40 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.