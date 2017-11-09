What Can Grocers Gain by Buying Meal-Kit Services?

As the meal-kit sector grows in size and popularity, it’s no surprise that food retailers are trying to find ways to carve out their niche in the business. That's why there’s little surprise that several meal-kit brands and grocers have been in talks about possible acquisitions.

Albertsons Cos. reportedly has discussed purchasing meal-kit service Plated, according to CNBC, which cited a report from The Information. Additionally, the CEO of Green Chef has said that he's open to accepting offers for his company, while Home Chef has hired bankers to explore a possible sale, signaling an opportunity for them to be snatched up by an interested retailer.

Meal kit delivery services have skyrocketed to $5 billion in sales, according to Rockland, Md.-based market intelligence company Packaged Facts. Further, three-quarters of U.S. adults have heard of fresh food meal-kit delivery services, while a quarter of them have taken part in at least a free product trial. This suggests that consumers may adopt meal-kit services more often as online shopping increases.

With Amazon experimenting with meal kits and becoming a bigger threat in the grocery space, food retailers stand to benefit in several ways by purchasing meal-kit brands, says Nicole Peranick, director of global thought leadership with Stamford, Conn.-based brand strategy and consulting firm Daymon Worldwide. First, as with any other brick-and-mortar takeover of an ecommerce business (e.g., Walmart’s purchase of Jet.com), food retailers can leverage and gain learnings from an existing ecommerce infrastructure -- consumer platform, logistics, delivery and distribution, etc. -- helping provide solutions for an increasingly digitized grocery marketplace.

And second – also paralleling the Walmart-Jet merger – acquisitions such as this expand not only a retailer’s footprint, but, arguably, also its customer base, as these types of services often attract a different demographic, Peranick stresses.