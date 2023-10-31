Already renowned for its iconic plant-based cooking oil, Wesson is now venturing into the refrigerated aisle with Wesson Plant Butters in Original and with Olive Oil varieties. Offering 100% plant-based; dairy-, preservative- and cholesterol-free; vegan options, Wesson Plant Butters spread easily and deliver buttery, taste-tester-approved flavor. The primary oil used in the product line is canola oil, which has the lowest saturated fat of all vegetable oils and contains no trans fat. The suggested retail price for a 15-ounce container of either variety is around $5. This product launch builds on the momentum of the recent Wesson brand refresh completed by Richardson International Ltd., which acquired the brand in 2019.