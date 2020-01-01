Wellshire Farms Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces

A leader in the all-natural and organic meat industry, Wellshire Farms has expanded its sugar-free line of bacon offerings to include Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces. The product has launched just as consumers are looking to start off the new year with healthy eating resolutions by adding cleaner, more nutritious options to their diets. The gluten-, soy- and casein-free product contains no celery powder and has 37% less sodium than comparable items. It’s also made with pork raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. All Wellshire Farms products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors and preservatives. Debuting exclusively in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, the product retails for a suggested $3.99 per 16-ounce package.