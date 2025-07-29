Welch’s Appoints New CEO

Fruit-based food and beverage CPG Welch's has named industry veteran Cees Talma as CEO, effective immediately. Talma succeeds Trevor Bynum, who has stepped down after seven years in the position.

Talma has more than 30 years of global leadership experience across the food, beverage, consumer goods, and health and wellness industries, most recently as CEO of vitamin and supplement maker Nature’s Way. He also held senior roles at Stasher, SC Johnson and Unilever.

"This is an exciting time for Welch's, and we're confident Cees will help accelerate our momentum in meaningful ways as we continue to focus on innovation," said Tim Grow, chairman of Welch's board of directors. "He brings a fresh perspective, deep understanding of the consumer, and a shared passion for purpose that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We're looking forward to what's to come under his strategic leadership."

"I'm honored to join Welch's as CEO and excited to help unlock its full potential by building on a legacy of trust, innovation, and growth," said Cees. "Together with our talented team and grower-owners, we'll focus on accelerating performance, expanding into new opportunities, and writing the next great chapter of this iconic brand."

In January, Welch’s promoted Christine Kwiat to the role of chief research and development officer. The company promoted her from her most recent role as VP of transformational growth, corporate communications, public relations and social media.