P&G Names Company Veteran New CEO

The Procter & Gamble (P&G) board of directors has elected Shailesh Jejurikar, currently COO, as the company’s president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller, who will transition to the role of executive chairman, leading the board of directors and providing advice and counsel to the CEO.

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has been a member of the company’s global leadership team since 2014. He has held various senior leadership roles, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses including global fabric care and home care.

“Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G’s Enterprise markets,” said Joe Jimenez, lead director of P&G’s board. “He has consistently delivered strong results in the businesses and markets he has led. Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create.”

“I am honored to serve as P&G’s CEO,” said Jejurikar. “P&G people, our brands, and our capabilities in innovation and operational excellence fuel my confidence for a future of sustained growth and value creation.”

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Gain, Gillette, Olay, Pampers, Pantene, Tide and Vicks. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.