Wakefern Announces Another Supplier Summit

The winner of Wakefern's local supplier summit for health and wellness products will gain shelf placement at ShopRite stores and potentially at other Wakefern banners.

Wakefern Food Corp., which recently held a local supplier summit for produce growers, is going all-in on sourcing from nearby vendors and entrepreneurs. On the heels of that event, the retailer-owned grocery cooperative is seeking to work with new partners in the wellness space.

Applications for Wakefern’s 2026 Local Wellness Supplier Summit are open now through Aug 12. Suppliers based in communities where Wakefern banners are located can submit their health-oriented foods, beverages and other products for consideration and explain how those items support health and wellness and how they can meet production demands.

[RELATED: Inside Wakefern’s Commitment to Local Sourcing]

The co-op’s team will evaluate all items and choose 10 finalists who will get a chance to pitch their products at an in-person event this fall. Similar to Wakefern’s other accelerator program, winners of the Local Wellness Supplier Summit will have their products placed at select ShopRite Stores for at least a year and may extend that placement to the company’s other banners.