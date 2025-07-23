 Skip to main content

Wakefern Announces Another Supplier Summit

Vendors in health-and-wellness categories can apply to accelerator program
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
wakefern local
The winner of Wakefern's local supplier summit for health and wellness products will gain shelf placement at ShopRite stores and potentially at other Wakefern banners.

Wakefern Food Corp., which recently held a local supplier summit for produce growers, is going all-in on sourcing from nearby vendors and entrepreneurs. On the heels of that event, the retailer-owned grocery cooperative is seeking to work with new partners in the wellness space.

Applications for Wakefern’s 2026 Local Wellness Supplier Summit are open now through Aug 12. Suppliers based in communities where Wakefern banners are located can submit their health-oriented foods, beverages and other products for consideration and explain how those items support health and wellness and how they can meet production demands. 

[RELATED: Inside Wakefern’s Commitment to Local Sourcing]

The co-op’s team will evaluate all items and choose 10 finalists who will get a chance to pitch their products at an in-person event this fall. Similar to Wakefern’s other accelerator program, winners of the Local Wellness Supplier Summit will have their products placed at select ShopRite Stores for at least a year and may extend that placement to the company’s other banners.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Our goal is to connect with forward-thinking, wellness-oriented suppliers who are passionate about their products and the people they serve,” said Darren Caudill, chief sales officer. “From functional beverages and clean-label snacks to household products, we’re casting a wide net to discover items that support our customers’ health and wellness goals.”

Interested local health and wellness brands can fill out an online application.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds