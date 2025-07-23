Wakefern Announces Another Supplier Summit
“Our goal is to connect with forward-thinking, wellness-oriented suppliers who are passionate about their products and the people they serve,” said Darren Caudill, chief sales officer. “From functional beverages and clean-label snacks to household products, we’re casting a wide net to discover items that support our customers’ health and wellness goals.”
Interested local health and wellness brands can fill out an online application.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.