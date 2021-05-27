Weis Raises $250K to Support Foster Kids

After the completion of its month-long register roundup program, Weis Markets has raised $250,000 to support the iFoster Hope campaign. The funds will provide children and youth in foster care in the seven states Weis Markets serves with much-needed resources and services.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and believe in giving back to causes that help children,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' VP of advertising and marketing. “iFoster targets support and resources to help at-risk youth live better lives. We are grateful to our customers for their support and have complemented their generosity with a corporate donation.”

According to iFoster, the U.S. child welfare system invests less than half of what an average family spends on its children. iFoster is closing this gap by engaging its national network of foster care agency partners to identify local needs and ensure that young people receive the specific resources and services they need to achieve their full potential.

“We are so grateful to Weis Markets for launching the iFoster Hope campaign to support local children and youth in foster care, and those aging out,” said Serita Cox, co-founder and CEO of Truckee, Calif.-based iFoster. “These funds will make a real difference in the lives of foster kids in all of the communities Weis Markets serves.”

iFoster is a national nonprofit that connects youth in the child welfare system with the resources they need to succeed. On any given day, there are nearly 438,000 children and youth in foster care. On behalf of the community, iFoster negotiates and collaborates with hundreds of partners who can provide the resources, support and opportunities that foster youth need to become successful adults.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. It recently reported that its sales increased 2.1% to $1.0 billion during first quarter, compared with the same period in 2020. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.