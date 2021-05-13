Publix Register Campaign Raises $160K for Tornado Relief

Spring is tornado season in parts of the country, and already in 2021, severe weather events have ripped through the Southeast and caused damage to homes, properties and businesses. Publix Super Markets, Inc. recently raised more than $160,000 for the American Red Cross’ Spring Tornadoes and Floods relief program through a weeklong register campaign in its Atlanta division. Publix's charity arm also gave $100,000 to local United Way organizations and the American Red Cross for storm-related assistance.

“When disaster strikes, our customers and associates look for ways to help our communities recover,” said Dwaine Stevens, director of community relations for Publix. “We’re grateful for their incredible generosity and support during these difficult times.”

