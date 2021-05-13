Advertisement
05/13/2021

Publix Register Campaign Raises $160K for Tornado Relief

Shoppers and associates in Atlanta region helped retailer raise funds for disaster relief in the wake of tornado outbreaks in Southeast
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Publix Register Campaign Raises $160K for Tornado Relief
A register campaign in Publix's Atlanta division provided relief to those impacted by severe weather outbreaks in the region. (Photo taken by Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

Spring is tornado season in parts of the country, and already in 2021, severe weather events have ripped through the Southeast and caused damage to homes, properties and businesses. Publix Super Markets, Inc. recently raised more than $160,000 for the American Red Cross’ Spring Tornadoes and Floods relief program through a weeklong register campaign in its Atlanta division. Publix's charity arm also gave $100,000 to local United Way organizations and the American Red Cross for storm-related assistance.

“When disaster strikes, our customers and associates look for ways to help our communities recover,” said Dwaine Stevens, director of community relations for Publix. “We’re grateful for their incredible generosity and support during these difficult times.”

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida- based Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Publix Helping Shoppers Get Back to Normal

Grocer lauds vaccine efforts amid stunning Q4 report

Publix Commits $2M to Save the Everglades

Publix Commits $2M to Save the Everglades

Project aims to save 174M gallons of water per year at park

Publix Donates Produce to People in Need

Publix Donates Produce to People in Need

Feeding More Together program allows fruit, veggies purchased from farmers to be directly delivered to food banks

Publix Register Campaign Raises $10M for Regional Hunger Relief

Publix Register Campaign Raises $10M for Regional Hunger Relief

Retailer raises funds to provide 100M meals for food banks throughout Southeast

You May Also Like

Advertisement