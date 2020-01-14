Weis Markets Scores With Toshiba Self-Checkout Systems

Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/14/2020
Toshiba and business partner Pomeroy are installing additional Self-Checkout System 6 lanes at Weis Markets stores

Weis Markets Inc. believes that it has considerably enhanced its customer experience by offering Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ self-checkout systems, which enable shoppers to complete transactions in a more timely and efficient manner. Toshiba’s blend of cash and cashless systems give shoppers a choice of checkout options, allowing the Mid-Atlantic food retailer to customize the checkout experience for its customers and encourage a frictionless experience at Weis Markets.

“The inclusion of Toshiba self-checkout systems across our stores improves our overall customer experience,” affirmed Weis Markets CIO Greg Zeh. “Beyond affording our clientele a more personal checkout, Toshiba’s technology and operational expertise have helped improve throughput and overall store performance.”

Weis Markets features Toshiba’s latest self-checkout solutions in most of its 198 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia. Toshiba and Hebron, Ky.-based Pomeroy, its business partner and the primary systems integrator responsible for project management, providing software integration and testing, are slated to install more Self-Checkout System 6 lanes across the grocer’s physical footprint this year.

“We are excited to be able to create a more personal shopping experience for Weis Markets’ customers by lessening checkout times while also improving the grocer’s front end operational efficiency,” said Bill Campbell, SVP, head of global sales at Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Toshiba closely collaborates with all of our retail partners to design and implement tailored solutions to enhance the user experience and our customers’ unique operations.”

Weis Markets also uses Toshiba’s TCx point-of-sale technology at all of its locations.

Based in Sunbury, Pa., Weis Markets is No. 26 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States

