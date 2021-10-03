Weis Markets Promotes Bob Gleeson to SVP of Merchandising and Marketing

Weis Markets has promoted Bob Gleeson to the role of SVP of merchandising and marketing. In his new role, Gleeson will oversee the company’s fresh and center store merchandising, sales and procurement, marketing and advertising. He reports to Weis Markets COO Kurt Schertle.

Gleeson joined the company in 2019 as VP of fresh merchandising. He began his career at Lanham, Maryland-based Shoppers Food Warehouse in 1984 as a part-time grocery associate. During his 29-year career at the banner and later at its parent company, Supervalu, he rose through the leadership ranks, taking on such roles as VP of center store, SVP of merchandising, and division president. Supervalu was acquired by Providence, Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in 2018.

For its 13-week fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, Weis Markets reported a sales increase of 13.7% to $1 billion compared with the same period in 2019, while same-store sales increased 14.1%. Income from operations in the fourth quarter totaled $26.9 million compared with $23 million in the same period in 2019. The company's fourth-quarter net income increased 2.8% to $19.4 million compared with $18.9 million in 2019, while earnings per share totaled 73 cents compared with 70 cents per share for the same period in 2019. According to the grocer, consumers cooking a lot more meat and seafood at home during quarantine helped it post record profits and comps during its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020.