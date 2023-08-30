Weis Markets to Hold Free Virtual Cooking Classes in September

Weis Markets’ team of registered dietitians has added new virtual nutrition programs and social media videos to its monthly schedule to mark Family Meals Month in September. The sessions, which are free to Weis Rewards Card holders, accommodate various customer needs by providing meal ideas.

“Our team is passionate about the benefits of enjoying more family meals together,” said Kimberly Varner, Weis Markets’ senior regional dietitian. “Our virtual classes will take the stress out of meal planning and inspire Weis Markets customers to incorporate easy, nutritious, home-cooked meals into their weekly routines.”

[Read more: “Wellness Education Programs Give Grocers a Competitive Edge”]

During September, customers can take part in the family-friendly virtual cooking classes to learn how to cook Sheet Pan Lemon-Parmesan Chicken, Strawberry-Banana French Toast, and Sausage and Pepper Tortellini Bake.

Along with the virtual cooking classes, Weis will offer fun recipe videos on the Weis Markets Facebook page for the entire month of September.

Registration for the classes is required and closes 48 hours before each class. Ingredient lists for the cooking classes will be emailed to registrants about a week before each class. All class participants will get a coupon for $5 off their next purchase of $35 or more, with a limit of one coupon per month per rewards member.

The Weis dietitian team’s existing slate of program themes includes Healthy Snacks Cooking Class, Kids Cooking Class, Meal Prep with a Dietitian, Back to School Snacks and Nutrient Crash Course.

Family Meals Month was created in 2015 to encourage families to eat one more meal at home each week, and has since grown into a year-round movement.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.