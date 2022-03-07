Walmart, Space NK Launching Prestige Beauty Collection

Walmart and British retailer Space NK have joined forces to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com, as well as almost 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer. The Beautyspace NK collection leverages Walmart’s size and scale with the well-known personal care and beauty company’s offering of high-quality beauty brands and products. Customers will be able to shop conveniently for both beauty essentials and prestige specialty items during their weekly Walmart shopping trip.

Space NK has curated a collection of prestige products especially for the Walmart customer, spanning a variety of price points across skin care, makeup, haircare and bath and body. Available on Walmart.com March 15, Beautyspace NK will offer more than 600 products from 15 brands, both new and established, some of which are available only at Walmart, with more to roll out throughout the year.

“As a top beauty destination, Walmart is continuously looking for new ways to wow and surprise customers by expanding our selection and offering convenient access to the best product assortment across beauty,” noted Laurie Tessier, merchandising director, prestige beauty at Walmart. “We are thrilled to welcome Space NK to Walmart as the latest move in bringing our customers exciting new additions online and in the beauty aisle.”

“We are delighted to partner with Walmart to bring prestige beauty to customers across the United States, delivered through our unique model that makes it easy to connect brands with shoppers,” said Andy Lightfoot, CEO of London-based Space NK. “We have created a proposition for Walmart that we believe will be market-leading called Beautyspace NK, utilizing our years of expertise in this area. We have curated the very best of beauty for their customers, allowing them to shop prestige beauty when, where and how they choose.”

Beautyspace NK comprises four pillars – skin care, makeup, hair care and bath and body – with luxe, indie, award-winning, plant-powered and other options. The assortment includes:

Luxe brands such as Slip, By Terry, Philip B, Lancer

Indie brands such as PSA, from the makers of Allies of Skin

Award-winning brands like Mario Badescu, Foreo and Ameliorate

Trending items from brands such as Babe Original, Eyeko, Patchology and Grow Gorgeous

Plant-powered products from Goldfaden MD, Mio and Mama Mio

New and exclusive brands, among them Summer Camp, a mineral-based SPF range, from the founders of Soleil Toujours, which will be exclusive to Walmart when it comes out this summer

New and exclusive product lines, including a bespoke pouch of single scrunchies from Slip, and a custom-made Philip B introductory set

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.3 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.