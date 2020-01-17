Walmart, Other Retailers Adopt the Latest Workforce Systems

With the retail unemployment rate sitting at a noticeably low 3.6%, and new competition cropping up in nontraditional places (like Amazon), a growing number of retailers are realizing that they can’t afford to neglect the people who are most important to their supply chains.

Whether filling traditional roles like cashier, or newer positions ranging from barista to stocking orders in “dark stores” to fulfill online orders, the array of labor needs in retailing is more diverse than ever before. At the same time, the labor pool of today represents a new breed of workers who want to be more appreciated, more engaged and given more flexibility.

One tool that’s helping retailers solve these challenges is the latest iteration of workforce management systems. With the new technology that’s available, retailers can better communicate with their employees while allowing them to swap schedules or even pick up new ones to make more money, all in one place — often on a mobile phone. The technology offers a one-two punch by also giving retail management real-time visibility into scheduling and other labor management needs.

Essentially, the country’s leading grocers are realizing that to provide the highest level of customer experience possible, they must have highly trained, highly engaged associates, according to Will Eadie, global VP of sales and alliances at Cincinnati-based WorkJam, who describes his company as a “digital workplace platform” that’s rapidly gaining adoption in the supermarket industry. “We talk to our grocery clients about allowing their employees to have a better digital relationship with them,” he says. “If you do that, your employees feel engaged.

“We’re looking to help the large grocers that are going through a digital HCM (human capital management)/WFM (workforce management) transformation, which they all are,” continues Eadie. “Our WorkJam Digital Workplace brings together different back-office applications into one place. As a retailer, you can no longer ask your front line or managers to have six or seven different apps or have to go to six or seven different intranets to do their job. Our platform allows workers to go in and see their schedules, take surveys, do training and get certified for new roles, all in one collaborative place.”

The platform also enables companies to communicate at scale with their workforces more easily, he notes.