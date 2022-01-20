Walmart to Open Mississippi Fulfillment Center in Spring 2022

Walmart Inc. has revealed plans for a fulfillment center in Olive Branch, Miss., to support the retailer’s burgeoning supply chain network and e-commerce business. The more than 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, which will be located at 10480 Marina Drive, is set to open this spring. The new fulfillment center will create about 250 full-time permanent jobs across the region.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and e-commerce capabilities in the mid-South,” said Steve Miller, SVP of supply chain operations at Walmart U.S. “The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect.”

Unlike distribution centers, which receive, store and distribute products to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers store millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day. The Olive Branch facility is part of a wider initiative to add more capacity to Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer gears up for further growth. Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales increased 8% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, and an impressive 87% over the past two years.

“This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. "Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come.”

The facility is currently hiring full-time positions, including general manager, assistant general manager, maintenance manager, transportation manager, human resources manager, environmental health and safety operations manager, and systems area manager.

Walmart currently has three distribution centers and 86 retail stores in Mississippi, employing 25,000-plus associates, while in neighboring Tennessee, the retailer operates three distribution centers and 150 retail stores, employs more than 42,000 associates.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.