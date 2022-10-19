Walmart Once More Offering 'Black Friday Deals for Days’

Citing customer demand, Walmart is bringing back its month-long Black Friday Deals for Days savings event for the third time. Like the past two years, the retailer will offer Black Friday savings at three events throughout November and cap off a month of deals on Cyber Monday.

New this year, the Deals for Days events will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November. Walmart is also providing paid Walmart+ members an extended early-access window that begins seven hours before the scheduled start times for all three events on Walmart.com.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year,” said Charles Redfield, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S. “Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can. That’s why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love – more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart’s best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores.”

The Deals for Days schedule is as follows:

Event 1: Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9, while Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2: Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16, while Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3: Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25, while Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday: Nov. 28

Walmart has made significant price investments to offer customers bigger savings across its wide assortment of Black Friday items this year, with deeper discounts across electronics, home, toys and apparel, and more Walmart-exclusive items than ever.

The retailer is also aiming to make online shopping for Black Friday easier than ever. Walmart.com and the Walmart App will offer a streamlined Black Friday site experience that highlights the best deals in one easy-to-navigate digital destination. Additionally, customers will be able to see real-time pickup and delivery options for all Black Friday items and 240,000-plus items across the store, including curbside pickup, Express Delivery within two hours, and Free NextDay or Two-Day Delivery on online orders.

Further, Walmart now offers three new and expanded returns options: the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns, and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members.

Beyond Deals for Days, the company is offering thousands more price rollbacks this holiday season on items across every department in stores and online.

