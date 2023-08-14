Walmart to Host Wellness Day Ahead of New School Year

Wellness Day at Walmart, which provides opportunities for families to access free screenings and affordable immunizations ahead of a new school year, is slated to take place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings, in addition to affordable immunizations for flu, human papillomavirus (HPV), tetanus, hepatitis and more at more than 4,600 of the retailer’s pharmacies nationwide.

Further, Walmart is working with the Atlanta-based American Cancer Society (ACS) to educate communities about preventing HPV-related cancers. According to the ACS, Mississippi ranks last of all states for first dose of the HPV vaccine for 9- to 12-year-olds (56.2%). Accordingly, the organization will distribute educational materials and resources on HPV at more than 70 stores in Mississippi, along with deploying volunteers on site at more than 20 of those locations as part of Wellness Day. Walmart and ACS will continue their collaboration to raise awareness nationwide regarding HPV prevention.

[Read more: “Retailers Prepare for Back-to-School Season”]

The following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams, will be available on Wellness Day:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings, at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), and hepatitis A and B.

No-cost-to-patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” noted Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

“Part of the Wellness Day experience includes browsing, and even sampling, some of the wide-ranging, innovative items we offer over the counter,” added Silvia Azrai Kawas, EVP of consumables at Walmart. “We know the new school year is top of mind for families, and our growing assortment reflects creative ways we ensure affordable, high-quality options are available. I’m thrilled to share our new offerings in OTC health and wellness with our customers to help them save money and live better.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have provided Walmart Wellness Days, performing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are located in medically underserved areas.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of its Retailers of the Century. Walmart’s Sam’s Club division, operating nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico, is No. 8 on The PG 100.