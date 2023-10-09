Walmart Hires Shipt’s Rina Hurst as VP of Delivery Service Platform

Walmart GoLocal, the retailer’s delivery service platform, is adding industry veteran Rina Hurst to its c-suite. As VP, Hurst will be responsible for the strategic direction, operations and general management of Walmart GoLocal while focusing on scaling the business and expanding its capabilities.

Over the past two years, Walmart GoLocal has grown to serve third-party retailers across more than a dozen industries, and has enabled millions of deliveries for retailers across more than 18,000 U.S. zip codes.

“Rina brings extensive last-mile and delivery expertise and a track record of building strategic partnerships and accelerating growth. I’m thrilled to welcome Rina to the Walmart team and see the impact she will have on Walmart GoLocal as we grow and optimize our capabilities for our clients,” said Jennifer McKeehan, SVP, end-to-end delivery, Walmart U.S. “Rina’s expertise in retail delivery will be a strong complement to the team as we continue to innovate and expand how we serve leading retailers with delivery.”

Hurst comes to Walmart GoLocal from Shipt, where she led strategic retail, brand and innovation partnerships, and worked toward optimizing order volume, expanding the company’s delivery footprint. Before Shipt, she spent 10 years at Target in a variety of roles across merchandising and business partnerships.

“Walmart’s size and scale are unmatched, and I’m excited by the opportunity to further leverage that scale to make an impact for Walmart GoLocal clients,” said Hurst. “The delivery space is constantly evolving, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to expand Walmart GoLocal’s capabilities and build new relationships with retailers looking for reliable and customizable local delivery solutions.”

Continued Hurst: “I cannot wait to begin meeting with the team and leading the next chapter for Walmart GoLocal – one filled with growth, success and excitement for us and our clients.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.